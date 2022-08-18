From left, Jahnea Palfrey, Janice Johnson-Umezulike, Joy Onubogu, Patricia Fincher, Dan CoVan, Andrea Conner, Alexa-Marie Ramirez, Courtney Allison, Janena Norris, Rizza Martinez-Attain, Sybil Rollins, Helen Manibusan, Debra Radomski and Michelle Theriot.
The Simulation Center inside the McNulty-Haddick Nursing Center has high-fidelity mannequins that can be run remotely by an instructor as the students work on them. The instructor can adjust the vital signs, cause the mannequin to move and speak — even vomit, cry or sweat.
Baytown Sun photo by Carol Skewes
From left Director of Nursing Sybil Rollins, Dean of Nursing & Allied Health Janena Norris and Dr. Rene Maher at the open house for the renovated Lee College nursing facility.
Baytown Sun photo by Carol Skewes
Skills Lab and Simulation Center Coordinator Dan CoVan shows guests how the computers fold out of the desks in the new nursing center classrooms.
Baytown Sun photo by Carol Skewes
Baytown Sun photo by Carol Skewes
Guests of the Lee College Open House featuring the McNulty-Haddick Nursing Center renovations got to see the supply room faculty members will use when teaching the new group of nursing students.
Baytown Sun photo by Carol Skewes
Tommy Juarez and Director Daisy Arumburo of Lee College Recruitment and Outreach Services hear about the three new high-technology classrooms in the Lee College McNulty-Haddick Nursing Center
