Join United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County’s Emerging Leaders on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the Eagle Pointe Recreational Center Magnolia Room from 6:00 to 8:00 pm for the Emerging Leaders Fall Leadership Summit.
This year’s Summit will focus on small business leaders from Baytown and Chambers County. Our panelists will be answering questions about their journey and sharing advice on how to find success as a small business in our community. The panel discussion will be followed by a Q&A session with the panelists, as well as opportunities to network with other attendees. If you are interested in attending the free Summit, please register at unitedwaygbacc.org/fall-leadership-summit.
