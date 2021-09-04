The Goose Creek Memorial football team are now 1-1 after a narrow, 27-20 win over South Houston Friday night at Stallworth Stadium. The Patriots won on a last second touchdown catch by Walton Jack. During the game, the student section took time to pump up the band as it went down to the field to perform at halftime. For the full recap check the sports page on the Sun website or read Tuesday's print edition of the Sun.
