Make a difference for the community at 2 p.m. Tuesday with a visit to the Baytown Animal Shelter for Christmas for Homeless Animals.
Donations of collars, puppy/doggy pads, chew toys, wet cat food and time set aside for interaction with animals will be accepted although any donation is greatly appreciated. Donations can be dropped off during regular shelter hours. A mask is encouraged while visiting the shelter. The shelter is located at 705 Lanier Drive in Baytown.
