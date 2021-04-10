The body of a missing fisherman was discovered late Thursday afternoon by a group of civilian fishermen, Chambers County law enforcement authorities said.
Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said other fishers were out near the center of Trinity Bay when they came across the body of 40-year-old Tony Nguyen. The Chambers County fisherman had been missing since April 2 when his boat was found still in gear, running in circles with no one on board. Authorities discovered the missing man’s wallet on the boat. Hawthorne said the fishermen found Nguyen’s body about 10 miles away from where authorities believed he fell from his boat into the water.
