Harris County Department of Education trustee Amy Hinojosa (right), who represents Precinct 2 of Harris County and serves on the Education Foundation of Harris County Board, presents a $14,000 grant for masks for Goose Creek CISD staff to Erika Foster (left), director of the Goose Creek CISD Education Foundation; Jessica Woods, Goose Creek CISD board president and Dr. Randal O’Brien, Goose Creek CISD superintendent. The grant was from the Education Foundation of Harris County and the Harris County Department of Education.
School has started virtually and employees have returned to the classrooms and facilities, so Goose Creek CISD is focused on the health and safety of students and staff as well as providing quality education.
As a result of a grant from the Education Foundation of Harris County and the Harris County Department of Education, the Goose Creek CISD Education Foundation was awarded $14,000 to purchase 3,500 masks for employees. The masks, which include the Goose Creek CISD branding and “Here, We Grow Giants” logo, were given to employees prior to the back to school convocation.
