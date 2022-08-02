A Coast Guard Station Houston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew tows 3 people aboard a vessel taking on water near Trinity Bay, Texas, July 30, 2022. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a report that an 18-foot pleasure craft was taking on water near Trinity Bay with 3 people aboard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Houston)
The Coast Guard rescued three people from a boat taking on water near Trinity Bay.
The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit notified the Coast Guard about 5:30 p.m. Saturday that there were three people aboard a sinking 18-foot flat-bottom pleasure craft. All three boaters were standing in the swamped boat wearing life jackets.
