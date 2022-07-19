Baytown street mural unveiled near Bergeron Park

Fred Aguilar cuts the ceremonial ribbon for the new street art painted by Houston artist Angel Quesada, to his right. The West Baytown Civic Association and community leaders held the ribbon-cutting to celebrate the new artwork at Bergeron Park.
A popular neighborhood park got a little bit more colorful with the unveiling this month of new street art at the corner of Louisiana and Kentucky streets in west Baytown, the latest of the city’s public art projects.
Bergeron Park is a small, triangular park in the heart of the original Baytown. Mostly surrounded by homes, the park and its splash pad draw families from the surrounding neighborhood.
