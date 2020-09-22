The Bay Area Regional Bomb Squad, a joint team of officers from Baytown, La Porte, League City and Pasadena Police Departments responded to a suspicious item in the 2600 block of Sens Road in La Porte last week.
An officer on patrol discovered the item in the roadway. The area was cleared and the item was safely removed. An investigation revealed the item was not a bomb but something commonly used in the oil and gas industry, posing no threat to the public.
