Baytown voters will have the opportunity to meet and ask questions of the candidates vying for positions on the Goose Creek CISD Board of Trustees and the Lee College Board of Regents on Tuesday, April 6 from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Lee College Performing Arts Center, 200 Lee Drive in Baytown.
Candidates who have confirmed their attendance are Incumbents Agustin Loredo and Howard Sampson, David Isaac, Helen Berrott-Tims and Jeff Minson. Attendees will be given the opportunity to ask questions in written form or by microphone.
