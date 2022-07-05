Ceremony heralds re-start for Lee College GRAD Café

Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia presents a proclamation to the Melissa Martinez, director of advising for Project Grad, on the re-opening of the Grad Café in Baytown. (Sun photo by Mark Fleming)
GRAD Café, a one-stop location for high school students or adults considering college, had a ribbon-cutting Thursday for its Baytown location inside the Lee College Center for Workforce Development at 909 Decker Drive.
First opened in 2018, the location closed during the pandemic.
