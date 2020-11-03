Planning continues on the permanent remediation of the San Jacinto Waste Pits, though the parties responsible for the cleanup have not yet agreed to allow Harris County or the Port of Houston Authority to be part of the project’s technical working group.
Jackie Young Medcalf of the Texas Health and Environment Alliance provided an update on the project this week in the organization’s final online town hall meeting for the year.
