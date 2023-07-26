Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is encouraging parents and caregivers to contact their students’ schools to request an application for free and reduced-price meals. The completed application should be returned to the school office or submitted online if available electronically. Students need an approved application before they can receive free or reduced-price meals. The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) administers the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs in Texas and works to ensure all Texas children can get good nutrition at school.
“Children will go back to school before you know it and this year families have a new reason to get the application for free and reduced-price meals submitted as soon as possible,” said Commissioner Miller. “The budget approved by the 88th Texas Legislature includes funding that lets students who are approved to get reduced-price meals get breakfast free. TDA and schools are working now to get the word out about this great new resource. Submitting the application for free and reduced-price meals early will help schools prepare to implement this new benefit and provide healthy, balanced meals to more students.”
