The Department of the Interior today announced a $63.8 million investment through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda to put people to work plugging and remediating orphaned oil and gas well sites located in national parks, national forests, national wildlife refuges, and on other public lands and waters. Methane pollution from many of these unplugged wells is a serious safety hazard and is a significant driver of climate change, with methane being more than 25 times as potent as carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere.
This year’s funding to five federal bureaus at the Departments of the Interior and Agriculture is part of an overall historic $16 billion investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to address legacy pollution across the nation that will create good-paying union jobs, catalyze economic growth and revitalization, improve public safety and reduce harmful methane leaks.
