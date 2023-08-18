John D. George’s family, from left, Justin and Jill George; Donald and Jennifer Guillory; Shirley George; and John & Stephanie George, attend the ATAT Professional Development Conference and they receive an award in John D. George’s memory.
Former Sterling High School agriculture teacher John George, Sr. was posthumously inducted, along with 57 other teachers from across the state, to the Agriculture Teachers Association of Texas Hall of Fame during its recent Professional Development Conference in Dallas.
The Goose Creek CISD Agriscience Center is named after George.
