Early voting is already under way for May 6 local elections and voters for Mont Belvieu City Council seats will have six choices vying for two seats.

With Position 5 council member Joey McWilliams giving up his seat two years early to move up to mayor and replace retiring mayor Nick Dixon, three candidates are competing for Position 5: former one-term councilman Danny Campbell, former Barbers Hill football coach Don Price and Barbers Hill school district maintenance employee Russell DiBenedetto. 

