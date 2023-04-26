Early voting is already under way for May 6 local elections and voters for Mont Belvieu City Council seats will have six choices vying for two seats.
With Position 5 council member Joey McWilliams giving up his seat two years early to move up to mayor and replace retiring mayor Nick Dixon, three candidates are competing for Position 5: former one-term councilman Danny Campbell, former Barbers Hill football coach Don Price and Barbers Hill school district maintenance employee Russell DiBenedetto.
Mickey Bertrand, a former plant supervisor and active preacher, and Tommy Henry, former patrol captain for Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne and current Chief Investigator for the District Attorney, are running against incumbent Laurie Guidry for Position 2.
All council seats in Mont Belvieu are at-large, meaning eligible voters may vote in both races this spring and the council members represent all of the city.
The Baytown Sun offered all six candidates the opportunity to answer questions about themselves and issues facing the city. Four followed through while Henry submitted a photo and a short statement he read at a candidate forum earlier this month. DiBenedetto did not attend the forum or respond to numerous phone, text and email attempts by the paper to contact him.
Laurie Guidry, 68, was born in Pasadena, raised in Deer Park and attended San Jacinto Junior College and Sam Houston State University. She and her husband, Amos, married in 1980 and raised two sons. They have six grandchildren.
Since 1994, Guidry has been in real estate. She says the family moved from Deer Park to Mont Belvieu in 2001, for the schools. In Deer Park, she was a founding director of the Deer Park Education Association, one of the first educational foundations created in Texas. She was a home room mom and a board member for junior baseball and football leagues.
Guidry is completing her first three-year term on council.
Bertrand, 74, was born in Welsh, Louisiana, and moved to Winnie in 1953. His education was split between schools in Winnie and Hamshire-Fannett, where he graduated in 1967. He served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1970 as a Chaplain’s Assistant. For 40 years, he has been a preacher and a teacher at area Churches of Christ. Currently, he’s a member and elder (pastor) at the Eagle Community Church of Christ in Mont Belvieu.
He and wife Susan Dugat, a lifelong resident of Mont Belvieu, have been married for 46 years and parented two children. They have three grandchildren. Bertrand, who retired as a shift supervisor at Bayer Corporation after 28 years, has served nine years on the Barbers Hill school board and 20 years in the Barbers Hill Sports Association as coach, coordinator and president.
Henry, a lifelong native of Chambers County, grew up in Anahuac and moved along with his wife, Chambers County District Clerk Patti Henry, to Mont Belvieu in 2013. They have two children and three grandchildren.
He has been in law enforcement for more than 20 years and, his statement said, several hundred hours of leadership and supervisory training from the University of Houston, Sam Houston State, Lamar University as well as the Texas Department of Public Safety. He attained a Master Peace Officer certification.
Price was born in Nederland and educated at Lamar University before embarking on a 43-year coaching career that took he and his family to 11 different cities ranging in size from fewer than 700 residents to more than 100,000. He is married for 47 years to wife Cindy Thomas Price, who is the County Court-at-Law Judge for Chambers County, and has lived in Mont Belvieu for 30 years.
Price was head coach at Barbers Hill High School for 12 years, compiling a 99-35 record. He is a member of the Greater Houston Football Coaches Hall of Honor, the Southeast Texas Coaches Hall of Honor and the Barbers Hill Sports Hall of Honor. He retired from coaching in 2017 and is the Executive Director of the Southeast Texas Coaches Association.
He serves as a Deacon for Second Baptist Church of Baytown.
Campbell, 39, and his wife Megan have been married 13 years and have two young sons in Barbers Hill schools. Megan, a Mont Belvieu native, teaches at Barbers Hill Elementary South.
The couple moved to the city in 2012, after Danny spent five years as an Infantry Officer in the U.S. Army, and Campbell has been in residential real estate in the Houston area for 11 years, first in construction management, then project management, land acquisition and sales. He is currently General Sales Manager for Pulte Group, managing a team of 14 sales consultants.
Campbell served on Mont Belvieu City Council from 2019 to 2022, when former councilman Jabo Leonard won the Position 6 election.
The candidates were asked: “Why do you want to serve on city council?” and their qualifications for the job.
Position 2 responses:
Guidry: “I suppose my background in real estate including development has served me well in these last three years that I have served on the City Council. That along with my sincere love of this community and desire to see it maintain the small home feel would be my greatest assets in serving another term in this position.”
Bertrand: “I’d like to preserve the values of the community that my family has called home for decades, while looking at how we can improve and adapt for future generations. I have no agenda to push other than listen to the citizens and give my best to the community that has given so much to my family.
“I will always serve Mont Belvieu in some capacity even if it is only supporting those that are in office now or the future. I believe the city belongs to the people that live in it and they have a voice that needs to be heard. My experience working with people of all backgrounds in areas where it takes critical thinking has taught me to love, respect and care for all people. I believe that I am experienced, dedicated, honest and conservative.”
Henry: “I can bring a new and different voice to the council. The city of Mont Belvieu is growing very fast. I think we need to work together as a team to ensure that we are prepared for what comes next. Drainage is always a concern and I feel we need to monitor our growth and be deliberate with our decisions for the future.
“I always believe in teamwork and I believe teamwork is the only way we can maintain Mont Belvieu’s core values that have made Mont Belvieu a wonderful, safe place to live.”
Position 5 responses:
Campbell: “Service is extremely important to me and my family. God presents each of us with opportunities to serve in various capacities, and it is up to us to raise our hand and serve. So whether I serve my country, my community, my fellow veterans, or my family, I want to serve and live out the mantra of “service above self.” I have led teams of all sizes from my time as an Infantry Officer in the Army and throughout my civilian career. Plus, I bring a level of expertise to council within residential real estate development that other candidates have no experience in.”
Price: “I want to be Mont Belvieu City Council member representing the citizens of Mont Belvieu to help manage the growth, keep progress moving in a manageable way that fosters a working relationship with the citizens having a voice and provide an open and good working relationship with business interests as well as Barbers Hill ISD.
“I will bring the same effort, intensity and values to the City of Mont Belvieu as a City Council Member representing the citizens of Mont Belvieu, employees of Mont Belvieu and business interests as I did as Athletic Director at Barbers Hill ISD.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.