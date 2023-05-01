Pastor Frank Davis, Sr.

Mt. Rose Baptist Church Pastor Frank Davis Sr. (left) is retiring and was honored at his church Sunday, where he preached his last sermon. He was given a proclamation by Mayor Brandon Capetillo, declaring April 30 as Pastor Frank Davis Jr. Day. Also pictured is Deacon Williams Jeter III. 

 Baytown Sun photo by Matt Hollis

Love was the central theme Sunday at Mt. Rose Baptist Church on Carver Street. 

Pastor Frank Davis Sr. was preaching for the last time after serving the church for 23 years. He read from Psalms 91, verses 1 through 6, which begins by saying, “Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, ‘He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.’

