Love was the central theme Sunday at Mt. Rose Baptist Church on Carver Street.
Pastor Frank Davis Sr. was preaching for the last time after serving the church for 23 years. He read from Psalms 91, verses 1 through 6, which begins by saying, “Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, ‘He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.’
The church started in 1918 and has seen many pastors come and go over the years. But Pastor Davis said that while he has enjoyed his 23 years as the church’s leader, God was telling him it was simply time to go.
“God has moved me on this journey,” Davis said. “I’ve learned how to trust Him. I’ve learned how to obey Him and watch Him move some stuff. Even at this church, He accomplished things through me even if I didn’t see it happen and did not understand it.”
Davis has a lot of connections to Baytown and the surrounding areas. He grew up in McNair, attended Harlem Elementary School and graduated from the Baytown George Washington Carver High School in 1961. The pastor then went to Prairie View A&M College of Texas. After spending a couple of years in Vietnam as a soldier in the U.S. Army, he received an honorable discharge in 1966. He spent 35 years working for the Amoco Oil Company in Texas City as an operator and as a pipe fitter before retiring as a supervisor in mechanical training.
Davis married Shirley Heron Davis, who is also known as the “First Lady of Mt. Rose Baptist Church,” and they are still together after more than 50 years of marriage. He accepted the call to be a preacher in 1973 and was under Reverend D. N. Benford at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church in Texas City. He studied ministry at the Conroe Bible College in Conroe and received a Bachelor of Theology Degree.
In Galveston, Davis was an interim pastor and then, in 1976, he was called to pastor Brownwood Baptist Church in Montgomery. For 17 years, Davis was the pastor at New Testament Missionary Baptist Church in McNair.
It was in 1999 that Pastor Davis felt God was calling him to lead Mt. Rose Missionary Baptist Church in Baytown. On Sunday, Davis gave one last sermon and was sent off by a packed house that was so full, many in the congregation had to go to the overflow room.
“This is a great church, it is well set up, and it is full of love,” Davis said.
Davis said he is not retiring from preaching but only from pastoring.
“I think that being 80 years old, this is a fairly young church and it is time for a younger preacher to move it to another level,” Davis said.
The church has yet to choose a new pastor. Davis said they are still going through the process of finding a new one.
As far as his last sermon, Davis said he really just wanted to talk to the congregation.
“I want to let them know it is going to be all right,” he said.
During the service, Davis was given a proclamation from Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo that declared April 30 as Pastor Frank Davis Jr. Day.
Members of the church wrote some kind words about Pastor Davis and his service over the years. They said he has “always loved the children of the church.”
The members added that Pastor Davis was instrumental in establishing the Mt. Rose MBC Scholarships, which are given to high school seniors that have been active members of the church. He also established “Senior Sunday,” where all high school seniors march down the aisle wearing their caps and gowns. Pastor Davis speaks a personal message to each student and gifts them with a Bible. He encourages them to excel and go to college, but always asks them to return and give back to their community.
The members also spoke about Pastor Davis’ passion for children. He implemented the yearly Back to School Breakfast and School Supply Drives. The members said Pastor Davis is a “giver and has a compassionate heart.”
“When the need arose, he never hesitated to open the doors of Mt. Rose for members and non-members alike to use the church facilities,” the members wrote. “Pastor Davis believed in serving the community through faith, love and deeds.”
The members said Pastor Davis should be commended for his steadfast Christian leadership.
“He has mentored numerous ministers and pastors in the Baytown and surrounding areas,” they said. “He currently has 10 ministers that are currently under his leadership.”
The members said that although Pastor Davis is retiring and will be able to enjoy more time with his family, his legacy in leadership will continue to be felt throughout the Baytown community.
