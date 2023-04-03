The Crosby Zydeco Festival wrapped up Sunday with musicians Step Rideau and Keith Frank and their bands playing the dance music the people came out to hear.

From the first notes from Rideau’s squeeze-box, folks were on their feet, circling the big dance floor sitting on the rodeo arena’s hard-packed dirt near the front of the stage, swinging their partners in circles big and small.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.