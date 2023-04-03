The Crosby Zydeco Festival wrapped up Sunday with musicians Step Rideau and Keith Frank and their bands playing the dance music the people came out to hear.
From the first notes from Rideau’s squeeze-box, folks were on their feet, circling the big dance floor sitting on the rodeo arena’s hard-packed dirt near the front of the stage, swinging their partners in circles big and small.
With some of the revelers having arrived early and erected portable tables around the dance floor, the area reminded of a night club, particularly with the stage lights alternating from white to red to green to blue and purple. Cowboy hats, boots and jeans made up the wardrobe for the day.
Everyone brought their camping chairs and those non-dancers in the back were as comfortable as could be with the arena’s roof over their head and a gentle southerly breeze blowing.
“It was a great weekend. Everybody loved it. The vendors can’t wait to come back,” festival producer Troy Barrett said after it was over.
Vendors from near and far away as southwestern Louisiana came and offered everything from barbecue to Gulf Coast seafood to a hookah bar.
After a five-year hiatus caused by Hurricane Harvey and the Covid pandemic, Barrett hasn’t yet reeled back in the monster crowds this event once knew.
Its restart last year was one of five local events competing for eyeballs and ticket sales and the first weekend in April 2023 saw a rodeo and a New Edition concert pull his would-be audience in different directions.
Attendance was in the range of 3,000 to 5,000 for the two days of food, fellowship and dancing to Zydeco music performed by some of the top bands on the Gulf Coast.
“We’re going to hit the festival at just the right time sooner or later,” Barrett said.
