From left: Kashmir Jackson (captain), Mason Jackson, Coach Michael Jackson, Jeremiah Lange, Keron Watson, Domanii Levine, Christian Sanders, Aden Gipson (co-captain), Korlynn Rice, Raylyn Johnson and Cadence Wanza.
Young Men Successfully Steppin’ (Y.M.S.S.) are working towards building an empire of strong men that set notable examples of leadership and brotherhood.
The Baytown team is so successful that they will be going to New York Nationals on May 20 to compete in The World of Step Finale.
Y.M.S.S. was formed in January 2022 by a teacher at Bowie Elementary named Michael Jackson. His vision was started with six boys working hard and learning discipline – while stepping in unison. The step team has now expanded to 30 boys with four dynamic leaders.
Step dance is a form of percussive dance where participants use their whole body to produce complex rhythms and sounds through a mixture of footsteps, spoken word and hand claps.
“Step has not only helped me lose weight, but also helps me give back to the community. It’s also taught me about brotherhood,” said Mason Jackson.
The team is breaking barriers as they are the only nonprofit team in Baytown in the elementary to middle school level.
Not only have they performed at many charity events, the team has also helped people experiencing homelessness around the community.
“I think more young men should join Step because it’s bigger than just dancing. The team not only teaches these boys to care about themselves, but also the community,” Jackson said.
The team started Stepping on the competition level in March and won the Texas qualifiers to go to New York.
“To prepare for this competition, I do a lot of praying. And the team practices, works hard and shows their dedication by giving it their all,” Coach Jackson said.
Jackson has seen the confidence and empowerment grow in the young men that have joined his step team since it has been founded.
“The team has got a lot of recognition and have become viral on Instagram and Tik Tok. It’s amazing that a group of elementary students can become so renowned,” Jackson said.
When some team members were asked what Step meant to them and what their favorite parts were, Candence Wanza said, “My favorite thing about Step is that I get to sing in it and the song that I like to sing is ‘He Is My Brother.’”
Another member of the team, Domanii Levine, expressed the importance of Step and said, “My favorite thing about Step is that I get to meet new people. The discipline I have learned from Step has helped me be a better person.”
