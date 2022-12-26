An internationally famous Baytown landmark for the better part of four decades, the world-record producing drag strip off FM 146 is soon to disappear from the Chambers County landscape.
The National Hot Rod Association, drag racing’s premiere sanctioning body, held its final race at Houston Raceway Park in April, the 35th and final NHRA SpringNationals held at the 500-acre drag racing complex.
HRP, also known for about a decade as Royal Purple Raceway, is to become an industrial business park under the ownership of Katoen Natie, an Antwerp, Belgium-headquartered international logistics service provider and port operator.
The company plans to receive, store and distribute petrochemicals and consumer goods and house its business units within the park’s space.
The Angel Brothers, track owners and operators since the 1980s, sold the property four years ago and have continued racing there via a lease that enabled them to fulfill all their obligations to the NHRA and other racing organizations.
Seth Angel, son of the late Glen Angel, one of the three Angel Brothers who originally co-owned the track with the Gay family of Dickinson, was unavailable at year’s end to comment on immediate plans for the site.
An April update included Seth Angel saying that the family hopes to exercise another one-year extension into 2023.
“At the end of the day, the property owner is going to develop it into an industrial facility,” he said. Giving up the motorsports business “is not an easy thing to do … it’s been an incredible ride. Our family is forever indebted to the sport of NHRA drag racing and will cherish the amazing memories we’ve made.”
COVID-19 shut down the raceway and canceled some events, but they returned in 2022 – Freaky Deaky Music Festival and Magical Winter Lights, which runs through the weekend of Jan. 5-7, 2023.
In recent years, the park has hosted the Texas Tango races, the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life and Baytown’s annual Shrimp and Catfish Festival and many concerts.
Drag racing teams and drivers from across the country and the world came to Houston Raceway Park chasing the perfect oxygen-rich, sea level venue that could, on overcast late afternoons and evenings bring the world’s fastest trips down a quarter-mile track. The same for the shorter 1,000-foot distance required for safety’s sake as the cars routinely top 300 miles per hour.
The NHRA’s first four-second run, a 4.99 set, was completed in 1988 by Texan Gene Snow. That was immediately followed by another Texan, Eddie Hill, who went 4.93 in the final round of Top Fuel to win the race.
The first African-American to win in a pro category, Michael Philllips, earned that honor at HRP in 1997.
“Houston Raceway Park has provided many events over the years that have brought major recognition to our community,” Tracey Wheeler, president and CEO of the Baytown Chamber of Commerce, said. “The NHRA and many other major events have brought hundreds of thousands of people to Baytown, where they spend money in our hotels, restaurants, gas stations and more.
“It has been a major asset to Baytown,” Wheeler told The Baytown Sun reporter Matt Hollis in April. “We will miss the rumble of the racers at the raceway.”
