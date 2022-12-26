Missing the rumble of the racers

An internationally famous Baytown landmark for the better part of four decades, the world-record producing drag strip off FM 146 is soon to disappear from the Chambers County landscape.

The National Hot Rod Association, drag racing’s premiere sanctioning body, held its final race at Houston Raceway Park in April, the 35th and final NHRA SpringNationals held at the 500-acre drag racing complex.

