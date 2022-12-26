As it neared its 75th anniversary, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital completed another major expansion project in 2022, opening the five-story, 75-bed Unity Tower in November.
Unity Tower is just the latest step in its continued evolution, maintaining its role as the leading regional hospital for a large swath of the east Houston metro area. A second similar tower is planned at some time in the future.
At opening ceremonies for the tower, CEO David Bernard, said the new building and other additions since 2017 represent a $250 million investment by the hospital system in its Baytown campus.
That investment included the new and expanded emergency department, outpatient center, Houston Methodist Neal Cancer Center at Baytown facility, parking garage, central utility plant and numerous infrastructure enhancements.
The ground floor has patient admission services, conference rooms and a new pharmacy. It will soon have a gift shop and an Einstein Bros. Bagels.
The fourth and fifth floors are general medical-surgical floors with 20 rooms on each. There are designated bariatric rooms equipped to accommodate very large patients.
The third floor contains labor and delivery services and 15 postpartum care rooms.
The second floor is an intensive care unit, adding to rather than replacing the existing intensive care capacity. Its 20 rooms contain the latest technology — some of which is not yet in Medical Center hospitals.
Like all the new patient rooms, the intensive care rooms are served by Alexa devices that allow for ordering meals and other services and provide language translation when needed. They are also fitted with high-resolution cameras that allow remote access to doctors when needed.
Each patient and visitor will be welcomed to campus through a new lobby that features symbols of the hospital system culture, including Jesus the Great Physician, The Extending Arms of Christ Mosaic and an I CARE glass wall.
Unity Tower will serve as a focal point for Houston Methodist Baytown, unifying the campus and staff with the community to promote a spiritual healing environment. The tower’s design helps solidify Houston Methodist Baytown as part of the Houston Methodist system.
“I am excited to share this new space with our community and continue to provide unparalleled safety, quality, service and innovation for our community for many years to come,” Bernard said.
The hospital first opened as San Jacinto Memorial Hospital in 1948 in what was then a state-of-the-art facility on Decker Drive. As technology advanced and the population grew, it eventually became part of the Houston Methodist system and relocated to its current campus at the intersection of Garth Road and West Baker Road.
