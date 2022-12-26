Baytown Methodist Houston Unity Tower

Dozens of hospital supporters and community leaders joined in to welcome the latest addition to the growing Houston Methodist Baytown facility, a five-story patient tower and new main lobby.

 Sun photo by Carol Skewes

As it neared its 75th anniversary, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital completed another major expansion project in 2022, opening the five-story, 75-bed Unity Tower in November.

Unity Tower is just the latest step in its continued evolution, maintaining its role as the leading regional hospital for a large swath of the east Houston metro area. A second similar tower is planned at some time in the future.

