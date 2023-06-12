Lake Travis

The attached photo shows Central Texas’ Lake Travis during the current drought. At full pool, that scene is under deep water all the way across from the image foreground to the tree line on the far shore.  The full pool is 681 feet, mean sea level. The level when photographed was 660 feet. As this column went to press, the level had dropped to 639.02 feet (44.9% full). And the summer heat is now upon us. The good rains referred to in the column’s text failed to raise the lake level, although they benefitted quail reproduction in significant areas. See text. All the pictured area is good for now is hiking and a place for silly dogs to cavort. 

Photo by John Jefferson.

 John or Vicky Jefferson

Droughts are something Texans learn to live with - sort of.

In his letter to the Philippians, Saint Paul wrote “I have learned to be content whatever the circumstances” But it’s hard to be content when your cows and calves are bawling as they suffer near death. There was no grass, the stock tanks were dry, and ranchers were hard stretched to buy feed. And it was hot; no relief in sight.

