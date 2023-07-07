Walmart Inc., the world’s largest retailer, strikes again in its education program for an employee at the Walmart Distribution Center in Baytown.
This educational journey has far-reaching effects beyond personal growth. With her newfound expertise, she is undoubtedly going to be able to enhance Walmart’s service to customers and inspire other associates to pursue the same learning endeavors.
Recently, Tishia Anthony earned a supply chain, logistics, and transportation degree from Bellevue University through Walmart’s Live Better U education program, allowing her to grow, learn, and advance her career and life endeavors.
Anthony started working part-time at a Walmart store. At first, she was didn’t know anything about working at the warehouse and doing logistics. One of her coworkers told her about her job at the warehouse, and she told her everything she needed to know. Anthony then applied and transferred to the warehouse.
Anthony, 49, is an inventory clerk at the Baytown Walmart warehouse. She is a New Orleans native who came to Houston during Hurricane Katrina. After joining the Live Better You Program, she found applying to and getting accepted into colleges of her choice easy.
She decided to join the program to further her career and finish what she started, as she already had her associate’s degree from Houston Community College in accounting.
“I decided to do something with the second half of my life, and I enjoyed working in the warehouse,” Anthony said. “So, I applied and chose supply chain logistics and transportation as my major.”
Anthony says that Walmart always has their back and is all about their associates, and allowing them to go back to school and get an education is amazing to her, especially free of charge.
“It’s great because it gives everybody an opportunity to better themselves and get a better job,” Anthony said. “They want their associates, their employees, to better themselves and to live better. That’s the way I see it.”
In partnership with Guild, Walmart Inc. launched Live Better U in 2018. A total of 25 of the nation’s top academic partners have partnered with them. As a result of Walmart’s commitment to helping associates learn and grow, nearly half a billion dollars are saved in tuition costs for Walmart associates.
This incorporation does not want money to stand in the way of an associate’s desire to excel in their career, as it covers 100% of the cost of tuition and books for part-time and full-time Walmart associates, starting on their first day with the company.
In Texas alone, 12,406 associates participate in Live Better U’s education program. The LBU program is designed to meet associates at any point in their educational journey.
Their services range from high school graduation to short-term programs such as business analytics and project management to college degrees with a proven track record of serving working adults.
Jennifer Buchanan, vice president of associate learning and leadership at Walmart, says that Walmart is not just a retail center, but an advancement in employees’ careers.
“About the past five years, the company itself has saved associates across the company nearly half a billion in education costs,” Buchanan said. “So, when I think about that, I reflect on the company’s commitment and how that reinforces how we want to create a path for everyone to learn and grow.
Buchanan is excited about where she sees Walmart and the LBU program in the future.
“When I think about the future, it’s really about the opportunity and growth that we’re providing for our associates and how we’re going to continue to unlock those pathways for adult working learners and be a place for everyone to learn and grow,” Buchanan said. “And I’m excited about our commitment to that.”
Anthony rose through many challenges throughout the process of gaining her degree. She did not even know how to turn in her assignments as things changed from in-person classes to online classes in her first semester.
She dealt with the loss of her grandmother, COVID’s rise, and mandatory overtime, which was also a challenge for her. It was challenging, but to her, it was fun to do.
“It was a challenge with classes because your work had to be submitted on a Sunday, so every evening I’m coming home after working a 10 to a 12-hour day, and I have to do homework for at least two hours every night,” Anthony said.
In five years, Anthony sees herself with a master’s degree and working on moving up the ladder at Walmart. Her goal is to be an assistant general manager or general manager within the Walmart company in the supply chain, as she enjoys that side of the business.
With boundless possibilities awaiting her, Tishia Anthony’s future shines brightly as she continues to pursue her dreams and strive for excellence in all her endeavors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.