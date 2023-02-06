Forty-eight-year-old Sarah Jean Hartsfield of Beach City sat in Anahuac’s Chambers County Jail Monday afternoon, accused of murdering her husband.
Bond was set at $5 million Friday, Feb. 3 as Hartsfield was indicted for capital murder for the Feb. 15 death of her husband, 46-year-old Joseph Hartsfield, also of Beach City.
Joseph Hartsfield is a former parole officer for the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles and most recently had been working at Foremark Performance Chemicals in La Porte, according to Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.
The Sheriff reports that on January 7, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Chambers County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch received a call from Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital in reference to the suspicious illness of an emergency room patient who was transported via ambulance from Beach City.
Daniel Brown, senior communications specialist for Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, cited HIPAA privacy laws in saying hospital officials were unable to comment on the suspicious illness.
The Sheriff’s Facebook release said Corporal Bryan Yeatman and Deputy Deshawn Southwell of his office arrived at the hospital and began an investigation because of inconsistencies in the information provided by the hospital staff.
The deputies contacted Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Detective Skyler Rocz for further investigation.
Rocz found further inconsistencies, Hawthorne said, as well as other determining factors that made the illness appear more suspicious in nature.
The patient, identified as Joseph Hartsfield, died as the result of what the Sheriff’s Office believes to be foul play. Through the use of search warrants and other investigative techniques, the Sheriff said, Detective Rocz believed there was enough probable cause to meet with District Attorney Cheryl Lieck Henry.
On Friday, Feb. 3, the district attorney convened a grand jury, resulting in a felony indictment of murder for Sarah Jean Hartsfield, wife of Joseph Hartsfield.
Judge Chap Cain of the 253rd District Court issued an arrest warrant and set a bond of $5 million.
“This is an active case and only limited details can be released at this time. I appreciate the hard work of the deputies and detectives who followed their instincts and identified the suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr. Hartfield’s death that could have been labeled as ‘death due to illness’ instead of murder,” said Sheriff Hawthorne.
According to information from an online obituary, the Hartsfields had been married less than a year – since Feb. 2, 2022 -- when Joseph was hospitalized. The cause of death listed in the obituary was an ischemic stroke.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an ischemic stroke occurs when blood clots or other particles block the blood vessels to the brain. Fatty deposits called plaque can also cause blockages by building up in the blood vessels.
The obituary said Joseph Hartsfield was born in Channelview and graduated from C.E. King High School and obtained a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, though no college was mentioned.
He is survived by a brother and sister and two children.
