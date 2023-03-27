Tenajas or pools in the rocks

Water is rare in the Big Bend. Bring plenty if you go. Pictured is “Cinco Tinajas” (Tin-ah-hass) on Big Bend Ranch State Park, upriver from Big Bend National Park. Both parks are in the Chihuahuan Desert --mountainous in places with canyons and unforgettable scenery.

 By John Jefferson

The immense country named for a bend in a river is too big to do justice to in 500 words. But I’ll try to capsulize it for readers.

The Rio Grande was flowing southeasterly, like all Texas rivers. Somehow it made a huge left turn and headed northeast, making that BIG Bend famous!

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.