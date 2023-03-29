From left Rikki Wheeler, Chairman Gilbert Santana; Baytown Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Tracey Wheeler; Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce CEO/President/Founder Suzan Deison; Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Cindy DeWease and Executive Director GHWCC Business Center Shayla White.
From left Rikki Wheeler, Chairman Gilbert Santana; Baytown Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Tracey Wheeler; Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce CEO/President/Founder Suzan Deison; Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Cindy DeWease and Executive Director GHWCC Business Center Shayla White.
The Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce hosted a luncheon to celebrate Tracey S. Wheeler, President and CEO of the Baytown Chamber of Commerce, for her 50 years of service in her career, so far. Wheeler is the longest-serving chamber executive in the nation. Recognition is long overdue.
Several dozen people, including former and present Chambers of Commerce executives, Baytown Chamber directors and members gathered at Luna’s Mexican restaurant to celebrate Wheeler’s contributions to the Baytown community.
Beth Journeay of the Angleton Chamber of Commerce (retired); Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce CEO/President/Founder Suzan Deison; Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Cindy DeWease; Jenny Senter of the Texas City - La Marque Chamber of Commerce (retired); and Shari Sweeney of the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce drove many miles to be present to honor Wheeler.
Wheeler was born the oldest of seven children in the Baytown hospital on Defee Street, in what was then known as Goose Creek. She has two adult children, two adult stepchildren, six grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Rikki Wheeler, her daughter and fellow leader of the Baytown Chamber of Commerce, described her mother’s other children, such as the former Bay Area Women’s Center, the Baytown-West Chambers County Economic Development Foundation and Crime Stoppers, all of which owe their existence, in part, to her persistent efforts. Rikki elaborated on her mother’s volunteering initiatives, such as her work with the Goose Creek CISD Celebrity Booster Club.
Wheeler has served in the Baytown Chamber of Commerce for 50 years, formerly chairing the Southern Methodist University Institute Board of Regents and leading the Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives. She has won the Distinguished Service and Marvin Hurley awards for her diligent work. Wheeler is the current Chair of Baytown’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
In her 50th year, she has been honored by the Gulf Coast Chamber Executives, the Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives and U.S. Congressman Dr. Brian Babin read a resolution on the floor of the House of Representatives honoring Wheeler.
Many at the gathering recognized the value of her friendship and mentorship. Outgoing Baytown Chamber Chairman Gilbert Santana added some humor, calling her the leader of the “Gulf Coast mafia,” referring to the Gulf Coast Chamber Executives. He went on to detail her refusal to “take no for an answer.” He added that she does so much that the community sees, but also does so much behind the scenes.
A friend originally recruited her to apply to the chamber, and she took the job only on the condition that she would not be paid “one cent less” than a man. After she left, the former publisher of The Baytown Sun and the former chamber president insisted upon her return. And when she did come back, she came to stay. At that time, Wheeler was the only woman on her team, and balanced her enormous respect for her colleagues with gentle and calculated swings at the glass ceiling. She quickly began her mission to get the first woman on the chamber board, Carole Opryshek.
Wheeler remains proudest of her contributions to youth programs and law enforcement. In 1993, the American Police Hall of Fame admitted her, making her an honored civilian, a rare occurrence.
She chose to pay tribute to law enforcement because of her belief that police officers are underappreciated. She has worked closely with many in the field, and thinks that while there is ample coverage of officers’ wrongdoings, very often, “you don’t hear the good.”
Toward the end of the celebration, Santana read a proclamation from Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo, declaring March 28 Tracey S. Wheeler Day (which is already every day, according to those closest to her). In a crowning ceremony, celebrants granted Wheeler a children’s purple scepter and tiara, and hailed her as Baytown’s queen.
When asked what advice she would give young women thinking of following in her footsteps, “Be yourself,” she offered.
Wheeler described a principle she has learned from being the eldest of seven children, to never be afraid to take care of people. Wheeler plans to continue in her role as president “as long as you will have [her].”
