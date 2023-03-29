The Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce hosted a luncheon to celebrate Tracey S. Wheeler, President and CEO of the Baytown Chamber of Commerce, for her 50 years of service in her career, so far.  Wheeler is the longest-serving chamber executive in the nation. Recognition is long overdue.

Several dozen people, including former and present Chambers of Commerce executives, Baytown Chamber directors and members gathered at Luna’s Mexican restaurant to celebrate Wheeler’s contributions to the Baytown community. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.