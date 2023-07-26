A thick plume of dust from the Sahara Desert in Africa has made its way to the Houston area this week. According to forecasters with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), the cloud impacts the southern part of the state, particularly during the morning hours. While the dust makes for spectacular sunsets and sunrises, it can be a health issue for some.

“For people who are already sensitive to poor air quality, the dust could impact their health,” says Dr. Atif Qureshi, a pulmonologist at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital. “I would advise those individuals to spend more time inside while the dust is in the air.”

