What's trending @baytownsun.com Jan 2, 2023 45 min ago

Here are the most-read articles from baytownsun.com for the week of Dec. 26-Jan. 1:

1. Man charged in Jenkins Park sexual assault (Thursday)
2. 2022 in Review: Battleship Texas to Baytown (Friday)
3. Lee College branch in Mont Belvieu excites leaders (Wednesday)
4. Year in review: 'We will miss the rumble of racers' (Monday)
5. Police beat – Parking showdown (Wednesday)
6. Mall walls come down in 2022 (Friday)
7. Police beat – Pedestrian fatality (Friday)
8. Longtime city manager departs (Wednesday)
9. Spill of domestic wastewater monitored (Friday)
10. 19-year-old Crosby woman fatally shot (Friday)
