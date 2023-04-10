Until maybe six months ago, I had never heard of “critical race theory.” So, I asked around and still didn’t understand the responses I got. It has since been publicized with little explanation. It is actually taught in law school not high school.
“Stop Critical Race Theory Now!” while states such as Oklahoma, Texas, Florida and Tennessee rush to enact laws protecting children from its dangers. Nikki Haley believes critical race theory “is going to hold back generations of young people.” Tucker Carlson calls it a “poison” that will end civilization as we know it. Another writer claims “It is destroying the existing society.”
You almost expect critical race theory to come lumbering over the horizon similar to Godzilla swatting away fighter jets like gnats as grim-faced generals ponder whether to use nukes. Am I the only one? When I surveyed several writers, one claimed to have only recently heard the term. Another said, “Never heard of it!” “Say what?” said another.
The term “critical race theory” originated over 30 years ago among legal scholars.
So how did it become this sudden four-alarm fire? It’s this year’s war on Christmas. The white right is prodded to feel resentful while people who think, as the bullets fly, that children’s greatest threat is from an obscure academic doctrine. Panicked Republicans desperately cling to their ideas of superiority
Tomorrow it will be some other pithy term to serve all that the white right fears.
They fear the loss of the privileges of whiteness. Remember, it is taught, if at all, in law school not in high school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.