Rollo Insurance joins WCCCC

First row left to right: Holly Jackson, Carter Mouearu, Ashley Shibley, Susan LeBlanc (State Representative Terri Wilson’s office), Will Carter (U.S. Congressman Brian Babin’s office), Tafi Daniels, Leah Veazy (Rollo Insurance), Brandon Otto, Hilary Otto (Rollo Insurance), Sidney Otto, Linda Kohpar (Rollo Insurance), Annette Sceets, Jason Rollo (Owner – Rollo Insurance), Nikki Rollo, Idalynn Thompson, Juantia Terrell, Amanda Gonzalez.

Second row: Aric Boullion, Steve Abalos, Ashley Wells, Christian Johnson, Madison Johnson, Chase Johnson, Ryan Kerrigan, Rita McKay, Tisha LeJeune-Stone, Amanda Jackson, Jennifer Garcia, Rhonda Barker, Makenna Chachere

Back row: Omeed Kophar, Austin Snell, Rodney Porter, Shawn Jackson, and members of the Mont Belvieu Fire Department

The West Chambers County Chamber of Commerce welcomes Rollo Insurance Mont Belvieu to Eagle Drive. Associate Hilary Otto is no stranger to this community, and looks forward to serving clients at her new, convenient location.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.