First row left to right: Holly Jackson, Carter Mouearu, Ashley Shibley, Susan LeBlanc (State Representative Terri Wilson’s office), Will Carter (U.S. Congressman Brian Babin’s office), Tafi Daniels, Leah Veazy (Rollo Insurance), Brandon Otto, Hilary Otto (Rollo Insurance), Sidney Otto, Linda Kohpar (Rollo Insurance), Annette Sceets, Jason Rollo (Owner – Rollo Insurance), Nikki Rollo, Idalynn Thompson, Juantia Terrell, Amanda Gonzalez.
Second row: Aric Boullion, Steve Abalos, Ashley Wells, Christian Johnson, Madison Johnson, Chase Johnson, Ryan Kerrigan, Rita McKay, Tisha LeJeune-Stone, Amanda Jackson, Jennifer Garcia, Rhonda Barker, Makenna Chachere
Back row: Omeed Kophar, Austin Snell, Rodney Porter, Shawn Jackson, and members of the Mont Belvieu Fire Department
The West Chambers County Chamber of Commerce welcomes Rollo Insurance Mont Belvieu to Eagle Drive. Associate Hilary Otto is no stranger to this community, and looks forward to serving clients at her new, convenient location.
First row left to right: Holly Jackson, Carter Mouearu, Ashley Shibley, Susan LeBlanc (State Representative Terri Wilson’s office), Will Carter (U.S. Congressman Brian Babin’s office), Tafi Daniels, Leah Veazy (Rollo Insurance), Brandon Otto, Hilary Otto (Rollo Insurance), Sidney Otto, Linda Kohpar (Rollo Insurance), Annette Sceets, Jason Rollo (Owner – Rollo Insurance), Nikki Rollo, Idalynn Thompson, Juantia Terrell, Amanda Gonzalez.
Second row: Aric Boullion, Steve Abalos, Ashley Wells, Christian Johnson, Madison Johnson, Chase Johnson, Ryan Kerrigan, Rita McKay, Tisha LeJeune-Stone, Amanda Jackson, Jennifer Garcia, Rhonda Barker, Makenna Chachere
Back row: Omeed Kophar, Austin Snell, Rodney Porter, Shawn Jackson, and members of the Mont Belvieu Fire Department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.