Beach City - Daniel Waite

From left, Will Carter of U.S. Congressman Brian Babin’s office, Beach City Mayor Ken Pantin, Volunteer of the Year Daniel Waite, Brandon Kiser of Texas Senator Brandon Creighton’s office and Susan LeBlanc of Texas State Representative Terri Leo-Wilson’s office.

Daniel Waite of Beach City, Jimmy Hooks of Mont Belvieu and Assistant Chief Brent Hahn of the Mont Belvieu Volunteer Fire Department were recognized as Volunteers of the Year Tuesday by the West Chambers County Chamber of Commerce.

Waite, a freshman at Barbers Hill High School, was nominated by Beach City.

