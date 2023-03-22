From left, Will Carter of U.S. Congressman Brian Babin’s office, Beach City Mayor Ken Pantin, Volunteer of the Year Daniel Waite, Brandon Kiser of Texas Senator Brandon Creighton’s office and Susan LeBlanc of Texas State Representative Terri Leo-Wilson’s office.
Daniel Waite of Beach City, Jimmy Hooks of Mont Belvieu and Assistant Chief Brent Hahn of the Mont Belvieu Volunteer Fire Department were recognized as Volunteers of the Year Tuesday by the West Chambers County Chamber of Commerce.
Waite, a freshman at Barbers Hill High School, was nominated by Beach City.
According to Beach City Mayor Ken Pantin, Waite has organized a toy drive to distribute toys to children who are hospitalized during Christmas due to cancer and other illnesses.
With the help of his mother, Megan Waite, he has collected more than 6,500 gifts that have helped Texas Children’s Hospital, Shriner’s Hospital, Chambers County Welfare Board, the Baytown Homeless Shelter, BHISD students and numerous area families.
Mont Belvieu nominated Hooks, a BHISD employee, for more than two decades of helping the community.
Nick Dixon, Mont Belvieu Mayor, said Hooks began volunteering over 20 years ago, mowing the lawn of the Methodist Church pastor. Additionally, he has worked as a mentor for BHISD, served on the Old River-Winfree fire department, coached his daughter in softball and basketball and supervised summer workers for high school students.
Also, Hooks has been a big helper for Mont Belvieu’s Fall Fest and has helped Bridgehaven Advocacy Center, United Methodist Army for the church and helped when evacuees from Hurricane Katrina were sheltered in Mont Belvieu in 2005.
It was the wishes of Old River-Winfree leaders, Mayor Joe Landry said, to honor each member of the Mont Belvieu Volunteer Fire Department for their assistance after the Old River-Winfree Volunteer Fire Department folded last year.
But the rules of Volunteer of the Year Award limited the honor to one person. So Hahn accepted on behalf of the whole department. Hahn has been in this profession for 31 years, having retired from the City of Kemah before coming out of retirement for Mont Belvieu’s department. Hahn was instrumental, Landry said, in making sure Santa rode on a fire truck in last year’s Christmas parade.
