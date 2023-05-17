Despite inclement weather which yet again threatened to postpone the unveiling of West Texas Avenue’s brand new Art Alley, there was a sizable, enthusiastic crowd out Tuesday, all eager to look at and celebrate the City’s most recent installation.
Located at the site of the former Umbrella Alley, this collection of colorful, vivid murals (and, as popularized in Paris, a wall onto which visitors can attach their own locks) is a part of the City’s extended effort to reinvigorate West Texas Avenue, this time through the creativity of its local community.
“We knew we wanted a new public art experience and came up with several unique ideas,” said City spokesperson Jason Calder. “This one really made sense to us because it has an opportunity to draw in residents and tourists.”
This project, which Calder noted had been in the works for over a year, features the art of Shelbi Nicole, Tyler Kay, and Whitney Hayden — all notable artists working in the Houston area. The size and scope of the project reflects the nature of the ambitions the City has for it.
“Our hope is that this will be the latest public art attraction for residents and visitors. We want Art Alley to be one of the most photographed destinations in the Houston area,” Calder stated.
Echoing a similar sentiment, Jamie Eustace, City Librarian and Director of Community Engagement, emphasized that, “This is a long time coming. This has been a dream of ours.”
As indicated by the quotes above, this project has two intended functions: One, to inspire creativity in the community through displaying the work of some of its most accomplished members; and two, to attract attention and traffic to the ever-burgeoning West Texas Avenue (and thus, Baytown itself).
The vibrant murals, with their references to Texas and the natural environment around Baytown, are sure to elicit reactions from visitors, while the lock wall and the alley’s strategic position across from the Texas Avenue fountain ensure a plethora of activities for these visitors to enjoy.
“It’s really, really amazing to see all of this come to fruition,” said Councilwoman Sarah Graham, who, along with her husband, has played a major part in putting this project together. “I hope that you take pictures and spend some money and enjoy lots of time here on Texas Avenue.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.