The West Chambers County Chamber of Commerce became the Mont Belvieu Area Chamber of Commerce Tuesday.
The name change was announced at its monthly membership luncheon. The Chamber is preparing to celebrate its 40th anniversary next year.
"This is an exciting time for our Chamber. We have discussed the idea of changing the name for a while, but wanted to wait for the perfect time, and this is it," Chairman of the Board Bryan Crismon said. "Over the last 40 years, the Mont Belvieu area has seen tremendous growth.
"Our city looked quite different in 1984, but now, with Mont Belvieu being one of the fastest growing cities in the Houston area, we find ourselves in a different position. Making the change to Mont Belvieu Area Chamber of Commerce best illustrates who we are and who we represent for economic development; for our current and future members, our citizens, and those interested in learning more about our community."
The Chamber's board of directors voted unanimously in favor of the new name.
"Although our name is changing, our service and commitment remain the same," added Macie Schubert, Chamber President. "We will continue striving to support businesses and organizations within the West Chambers County area, which includes Beach City, Cove, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, and beyond.
"We are going through a full rebranding campaign with a new logo that incorporates these partnerships, and you will see these changes over the next few days and weeks."
According to its 2022 Annual Report, the Chamber has more than 425 members and its special events last year raised about $250,000 with to pay for programs, member support and operations.
