“Together, we will win.”
That’s what Kimberly Watson says as she steps up to her new role as executive director of the Bay Area Rehabilitation Center.
The Michigan native who spent the past 13 years heading up the Opportunity Center at the Bay Area Rehabilitation Center, was officially promoted to succeed Mark Alexander as executive director on April 1.
Alexander had held the job for the past 22 of the Center’s 75 years before retiring earlier this year. Watson then was appointed interim executive director.
“We kind of wanted to see how she’d do watching over the whole organization,” said Eric Harding, chairman of the executive board at Bay Area Rehabilitation Center.
“We’ve been really impressed. It’s nice to have someone who’s got so much talent.”
Lynne Foley, a board member for 23 years, phoned in from her vacation to heap praise on Watson.
“She is just a breath of fresh air for the way we’re moving forward,” Foley said. “She has so many new ideas and so much energy to rejuvenate the way we’ve worked over the years.”
The Bay Area Rehabilitation Center offers a wide range of services to the Baytown community, from speech therapy for children to water therapy for seniors.
“We’re thinking of expanding our pediatric speech services to be open on Saturdays,” Watson said.
“We’re also expanding the list of insurance carriers we work with in order to reach more people with our services.
“We want to offer more women’s health services to cover pelvic floor and breast cancer issues. We want to expand our aquatic department, and we’ve already expanded our footprint, from Port Arthur and Beaumont in Jefferson County, across Chambers County and southeast Houston.”
Watson said the first order of business is to staff up.
“Our numbers (of clients) are increasing. We’re up probably 10% in the past month. We’re looking for more therapists so we can grow even more.”
Watson says her years in charge of the Opportunity Center, a program that prepares Rehabilitation Center clients for work outside the center, has made a big difference in her life.
“I have always served. I have a passion to help people. I think that’s my calling,” she said. “But working as Opportunity Center director has changed me as a person because the individuals I work with have challenged me to be a better person.
“I’m always telling people I have the best job in Texas. (Becoming executive director) is just another way to serve.
“I want to see another 75 years and with my kindness and generosity and inspiration, I believe with my phenomenal staff, together, we will win.”
