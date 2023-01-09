Baytown, Texas (January 9, 2023) – Sustained, high-intensity rainfall over the last day has resulted in the overflow of domestic wastewater. This standard release is required to notify the public, but it is necessary to note that anyone who receives drinking water from the City of Baytown has not been impacted.

Interim City Manager Jason Reynolds said, “These reports are to inform and not to scare residents. We are required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to let the public know about the overflow. It is important to know that drinking water from the City is safe to drink and use.” 

