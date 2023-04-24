The Rotary Club of Baytown’s recent meeting took on a sports twist as the group spotlighted the Region 14 Regular Season Conference Champion Lee College Navigators mens’ basketball team.
Navigators Head Coach Nick Wade was welcomed by Rotarians as their featured speaker, accompanied by his assistant coaches Corliss Robinson and Russell Bundage. In his two years as head coach, Wade led the Navigators to the regional tournament twice and received a bid to the national tournament in 2022.
In addition, Lee College was ranked in the top 10 of the National Junior College Athletic Association basketball polls. At one point of the season, the Navigators were ranked No. 8 nationally.
This has been a fun ride, and it’s only just the beginning,” Wade said. “I’m expecting great things as we continue moving forward as a program. The energy and support from community members and organizations like Rotary keeps us going.”
Wade spent part of his youth in Baytown as he attended the Chinquapin School in Highlands, where his father served as head basketball coach. During his high school years, he played for St. Thomas in Houston.
“You could say that sports was my refuge growing up,” he said. “My parents also showed some tough love and they expected 100% in everything you did and nothing less. They were tough, but fair.”
Wade said he sees some of his father’s qualities in his head coaching style. “I expect the best of my guys on the court and in the classroom and they know it,” he explained. “The key is to get to know your players and the modes of communication to which they respond well.”
While Lee’s performance in athletics has captured the spotlight, they have consistently excelled academically. According to Wade, the completion rates of student athletes in mens’ basketball and women’s volleyball are more than 95 percent. The coaches and players are extremely involved in community service as they serve as mentors to students in Goose Creek CISD.
Wade also added that the quality of academic programs, the success of the basketball program and facilities have been attractive to recruits.
“We’ve been busy visiting with several prospects and they’ve been impressed with what we have to offer,” he said.
Another major boon to draw interest in local high school basketball, Lee College and the Baytown area is the relaunch of the Lee College Basketball Tournament in December 2022. Wade and lifelong friend and Lee High School Coach Chance LaFour felt the resurrection of the event was truly needed.
After a seven-year hiatus, the tournament made a strong comeback with 24 teams participating in the event at the Lee College Arena and auxiliary gym, along with two additional gyms on the Lee High School campus. Over 4,000 spectators attended the three-day event.
Wade said preliminary figures the for 2023 tournament are showing that the number of teams participating is expected to double.
“We want to make this a marquee tournament that teams will want to come to every year,” he said. “It is great exposure for high school basketball, Lee College and our community.”
Wade expressed his appreciation of how his program has been embraced.
“I’m so very blessed that Dr. V (Lee College President Lynda Villanueva took a chance on me,” he said. “My guys and I are so grateful as we always wan to make our school and community proud.”
