Some business owners turned out for an open house concerning an upcoming drainage improvement project on West Texas Avenue, saying they hoped their business would not be affected too much.
City officials say that because of how they have the project phased if someone wants to get to businesses on West Texas Avenue, they can.
Mike Leech, Public Works assistant director, said at Tuesday’s open house at the Sterling Municipal Library that they understand that there will be inconveniences, but it is all part of the construction.
“We need to tear up the streets sometimes to put in the infrastructure,” Leech said. “We are making drainage improvements and upgrading the streets at the same time. When you tear up the streets, obviously, that is an inconvenience to everybody. We want them to know we understand the needs they have as business owners and being residents and we are going to be as accommodating as possible.”
The reason the city is embarking on the project is because residents and business owners in the area have experienced flooding in storm events. It has been identified as a critical area for storm sewer system improvements to prevent future property damage. To help solve the issue, the city employed Freese and Nichols, a consulting firm, to conduct a study and design the project.
The project is being funded through Community Development Block Grants totaling $3.23 million, combined with $710,408 from the Harris County Flood Control District and $552,142 that city council approved. The plan is to replace the pavement, curbs and sidewalks with concrete roadways and curbs, a drainage system and some streetscape.
They also plan to improve barrier-free access and construct five-foot wide concrete sidewalks and pedestrian ramps. Officials say this will provide the area with a storm sewer with increased capacity.
The project will cover West Texas Avenue from North Whiting Street to North Jones, and West Defee Street from North Whiting Street to North Jones.
Aside from Tuesday’s Open House, another one is planned this October, with the design process expected to be complete in the fall, with a bid being awarded in the winter. Construction should begin at that time and the project is slated to be finished in fall 2024.
Leech said during construction, they will move as expedient as they can.
“We will rip it out and put it back, so they can get back to business as usual,” he said. “Everyone will have access the whole time, and every business will be able to remain open. That does not mean it will not be a headache at some points. Construction can be a pain in the neck at times. But, we are trying to be contentious partners.”
Dist. 5 Councilman Jacob Powell said the project is a continuation of what has been done on Texas Avenue in the past.
“We are re-focused on that area,” Powell said. “(We’ll install) new lighting and sidewalks and things of that nature. The aesthetics part of it is great, with the drainage underneath, and it just improves the entire area. Hopefully, we’ll see new growth on West Texas. It is a good time to reveal this project when we just opened the new utility office Monday of this week.”
Powell said Texas Avenue has been a focal point of the city as a whole.
“I am supportive of anything we can do on Texas Avenue,” Powell said.
Reed Woodcox, who owns the Bay Area Auto Gallery on Texas Avenue, said this is the third time he has been through a drainage improvement project.
“I am glad to see them do something,” Woodcox said. “It improves the drainage. But when Mother Nature pours down for four inches per hour, what do you think is going to happen? But, they are doing something, and spending some money.”
Leech said not only are they planning to improve the drainage in the area, but they are also pursuing creative things to enhance the area’s aesthetics.
“City council has encouraged us to pursue creative things,” Leech said. “Not only is it pulling a street up and putting it back, but we have the nice decorative features there. The light poles, the trees, the streetscape, all of that stuff. It is a continuation of the theme out there. It will be a nice project.”
Leech added that now is the time to provide feedback for the project.
“If there is something we can change, we’ll look into changing it,” Leech said. “If someone has a request, we are early enough in the process where we might be able to accommodate them.”
Some of the impacts people could see in the duration of the project are noise, dust from existing pavement, storm sewer removal, trench excavation for larger storm sewer placement and concrete placement for new streetscape.
For the latest on the project, visit www.baytownengage.com/wtexasdrainage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.