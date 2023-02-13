Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator David Alamia of the City of Baytown Fire Department led the training session with fellow coordinator Thomas Quinn for volunteers who canvassed residents along Bayway Drive for any tornado damages.
Volunteers teamed up on Saturday to help residents affected by the recent tornado off Bayway Drive.
Photo by volunteer Alley Quintana, age 9
Melissa Reabold, Executive Director of the United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County, spoke to volunteers about possible resources for tornado victims.
A group of 27 volunteers gathered at the Emergency Operations Center in Baytown to help United Way of Greater Baytown Area & Chambers County and the City of Baytown canvass residents around Bayway Drive on any tornado damage. They volunteered a couple hours of their Saturday to give others hope. The short event was well-organized and effective. This was truly neighbors helping neighbors.
Deputy Emergency Management Coordinators David Alamia and Thomas Quinn gave a brief training session before four city vans drove the volunteers to the area of focus. Teams of two persons each, wearing neon yellow “Baytown Community Emergency Response Team,” vests, walked door-to-door to ask residents a few questions about damages to their homes and offer a resource list in English and Spanish.
The volunteers covered portions of Bayway Drive, Steinman St., Harvey Blvd., Scarlett St., Arbor Drive, North St., Shreck and a few streets in between.
Upon returning, a brief debriefing session was held to critique the operation and offer suggestions on future volunteer canvassing projects. This was the first such volunteer efforts organized by the EOC and United Way jointly.
City of Baytown, Building Services Division 281-420-6537 (permits and code enforcement); building@baytown.org
The City of Baytown has waived permit fees for up to 90 days for those who need to repair/rebuild from the recent tornado. The homeowner, or their insurance company on their behalf, pays to rebuild, but the city’s permit fee will be zero for 90 days.
CITY OF BAYTOWN, Public Works and Engineering 281-420-5300 (trash, debris, water and waste water) pwe@baytown.org
UTILITIES:
Centerpoint Energy Electric 713-207-2222
Centerpoint Gas 713-659-2111
LOCAL RECOVER RESOURCES
United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County, 281-424-5922 (case management, emergency assistance and long-term recovery)
