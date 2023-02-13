A group of 27 volunteers gathered at the Emergency Operations Center in Baytown to help United Way of Greater Baytown Area & Chambers County and the City of Baytown canvass residents around Bayway Drive on any tornado damage. They volunteered a couple hours of their Saturday to give others hope. The short event was well-organized and effective. This was truly neighbors helping neighbors.

Deputy Emergency Management Coordinators David Alamia and Thomas Quinn gave a brief training session before four city vans drove the volunteers to the area of focus. Teams of two persons each, wearing neon yellow “Baytown Community Emergency Response Team,” vests, walked door-to-door to ask residents a few questions about damages to their homes and offer a resource list in English and Spanish.

