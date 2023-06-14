Over 75 volunteers from the Houston East Stake (seven congregations including two from Baytown) of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints helped to restore the historic African American Harrisburg-Jackson Cemetery near the Ship Channel on Houston’s East Side. Current solo volunteer groundskeeper of the four-acre lot and historian Dr. Donald Williams of Houston who has several ancestors buried there said that, “You did in a few hours what would have taken me a year to do.” He explained that Harrisburg was the capital city of Texas before Santa Anna burned it down. He shared heartwarming stories of the people buried there, bringing a connection that inspired the desire to serve.
After a morning of cutting down dead trees, clearing and hauling brush to the roadside and weedeating, Jose Berrueto, who lives nearby, said he had come by in the last week and he couldn’t even walk through the cemetery. He felt good about helping the community. Speaking of the thirteen young men and women there from his home congregation, he said, “It’s good to see all these youth involved, learning to serve their community, to minister and to fellowship. They can make a lot more friends doing service projects than by sitting in Sunday services.”
Berrueto’s teen son Sebastian noticed that it was “kind of crazy how there are tombstones from the 1800’s and from World War I.”
The benefits of this service project were brought up by Kimbra Widner of Baytown. “I’ve had a great time getting to know our neighbors, fellowshipping and getting exercise! This is a LOT better than the treadmill.” She explored the gravestones and took a picture of one with a lily growing next to it. Then she said, “I dug up a tree that made the tombstone lopsided. If that were my family, I’d want that done.”
Michael Garcia of Baytown brought his yard tools, his son and another child to teach them about helping others. He said, “It’s a wonderful blessing to serve in our communities and in a small way follow the admonition of the Savior to love our neighbors.”
Plans are for the Broadway-area congregations to help with upkeep and maintenance on a regular basis to help make the Harrisburg-Jackson Cemetery a peaceful spot for the surrounding neighborhood. A second part of the restoration involves genealogists recording the known names of the approximately 700 people buried there onto a permanent online family tree in familysearch.org. Anyone interested in working on this virtual project can sign up by searching for “Genealogy Project Harrisburg-Jackson Cemetery” on JustServe.org, a free website that brings volunteers and opportunities together.
