Over 75 volunteers from  the Houston East Stake (seven congregations including two from Baytown) of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints  helped to restore the historic African American Harrisburg-Jackson Cemetery near the Ship Channel on Houston’s East Side.  Current solo volunteer groundskeeper of the four-acre lot and historian Dr. Donald Williams of Houston who has several ancestors buried there said that, “You did in a few hours what would have taken me a year to do.”  He explained that Harrisburg was the capital city of Texas before Santa Anna burned it down.  He shared heartwarming stories of the people buried there, bringing a connection that inspired the desire to serve.

After a morning of cutting down dead trees, clearing and hauling brush to the roadside and weedeating, Jose Berrueto, who lives nearby, said he had come by in the last week and he couldn’t even walk through the cemetery.  He felt good about helping the community.  Speaking of the thirteen young men and women there from his home congregation, he said, “It’s good to see all these youth involved, learning to serve their community, to minister and to fellowship.  They can make a lot more friends doing service projects than by sitting in Sunday services.”

