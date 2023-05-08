Suppose you are concerned about air pollution in your community or suspect a certain area of being a pollution hotspot. In that case, you might want to come to Air Alliance Houston’s community meeting.
The meeting is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Baytown Wetlands Center, 1724 Market St. Dinner is available at 5:30 p.m.
Baytown residents are encouraged to join the meeting to identify areas of air pollution concern. The meeting is the first step in establishing a community air monitoring network in Baytown and is part of AAH’s Community Air Monitoring Program in Harris County. Input from the
meeting will be used to select the appropriate air monitors and find suitable placement
locations throughout the Baytown area.
The AAH has stated they feel Baytown residents are in need of real-time air quality information to protect their health. They also think that regulatory air monitors are insufficient in meeting this need.
The AAH started C.A.M.P. in order to provide real-time air quality data directly to communities, especially those overburdened by air pollution sources. The program aims to educate, create safer communities, and empower residents most impacted by poor air quality with the information they need. AAH has been working to expand C.A.M.P. to new communities where air pollution is high – Baytown, Channelview, and Northeast Houston. The program already has community air monitoring networks in place in five areas: Galena Park/Jacinto City and Pasadena, plus the Gulfton, Kashmere Gardens, and Near Northside/Northline neighborhoods of Houston.
