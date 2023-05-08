C.A.M.P Air Pollution Mapping Session
Air Alliance Houston

Suppose you are concerned about air pollution in your community or suspect a certain area of being a pollution hotspot. In that case, you might want to come to Air Alliance Houston’s community meeting. 

The meeting is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Baytown Wetlands Center, 1724 Market St.  Dinner is available at 5:30 p.m. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.