Vietnam War veteran Thomas Gene Abbey finally received the thanks and honor he deserves.
Thomas served in the United States Army from 1960 to 1963 and 1963 to 1968 in two tours of Vietnam.
On April 28, the residents of St. James House and Abbey’s wife, Janet, surprised him with the award of the Quilt of Valor.
After the ceremony and receiving his quilt, Abbey said, “I’m quite honored. I never thought someone would do something like this for me.”
A Quilt of Valor is a quality, handmade quilt that is machine or hand-quilted and is awarded to a service member or veteran who has been touched by war.
To use the term “Quilt of Valor,” the quilt must be a specific size, must have a label with required information, it must be awarded and it must be recorded.
“Quilts that are made for you are extremely special and to award a quilt to Tom is a great honor. This quilt is very important to me because I also had a husband who fought in the Vietnam War,” Quilt of Valor maker Carol Ann Anderson said.
The quilt for Abbey took about five hours to make by machine and took a lot of care to pick out which patriotic fabrics would be used.
Anderson has known the Abbeys since they moved to Baytown 30 years ago and has seen Thomas through his hardships.
“My husband is a unique man and St. James House has helped him so much to open up and show his emotions.
“Many troops, after the Vietnam War, were spit on and booed when they came home, so surprising my husband with this ceremony is an honor,” said Janet.
It has taken over 60 years for Abbey to receive any recognition for his service and he was finally honored for the service he provided for our country.
“This honor is more than receiving a just quilt, it will help heal deep wounds that my husband has and help him more than the quilters know,” said Janet.
