Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 912 Past Commander Butch Miller said he has participated in the VFW’s annual Turkey Shoot for the past 45 years.
“Once you get involved in the Turkey Shoot, it helps us to get money to help pay the bills and do some things we like to do, such as helping veterans and the community,” Miller said. “It just gets in your blood and you want to do it all of the time.”
This year marks the 67th anniversary of the VFW Post 912’s Turkey Shoot. The organization will once again host the Turkey Shoot from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday in April, except Easter Sunday.
The Turkey Shoot is a family-friendly competition between 13 shooters using shotguns and shooting at paper targets. The winner is whoever can get their BB closest to the bullseye.
“We used to shoot live turkeys a long time ago,” Miller said. “But one night, they all escaped and they called the members to come to pick them up, so they stopped doing it.”
There is a winner for every line of shooters, with 50 to 70 lines being shot per day.
Miller said that since everyone is a winner at the Turkey Shoot, that was a good enough reason to consider participating.
“Everyone is going to win,” he said. “So, come out and have a good time. You’ll never regret it. And bring your kids.”
Anyone under 12 must be accompanied by a parent or adult. The cost is $7 per shot.
Winners have their choice of brisket, ham, turkey, pork ribs, a 10-pound chub of fresh ground chuck or a 10-pound box of smoked sausage, boudin or bacon.
Guests can bring their own shotgun or use one of the shotguns loaned by the VFW. The VFW provides all ammunition, including 16, 12, 20, 28 and 410 gauge. They will also have a chicken shoot for children 12 and under, using BB guns provided by the VFW Auxiliary.
The VFW Auxiliary provides food and drinks for purchase and multiple raffles throughout the event.
There will be cake, meat and money wheels, which work like roulette. Participants purchase numbers and if the arrow lands on their number, the winner earns a cake, meat or money prize.
All proceeds go to the VFW, located at 8204 N. Main St., and their effort to support veterans and our local community.
For more information, call 281-421-1257 after 3:30 p.m.
