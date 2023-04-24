Use alternate lanes - I-10 bridge over SH 99 April 28 through May 1 Apr 24, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email TxDOT Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chambers County has been informed that TxDOT Plans to close the I-10 Bridge over SH 99 for a deck repair. Alternating main lanes will be closed from Friday, April 28 through Monday, May 1.Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road.Questions should be directed to TxDOT at 936-336-5669. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Computer Processors Transportation Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Baytown Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Greater Baytown Greater Baytown-April 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Chambers County Weekly Chambers County Weekly To view our latest issue click the image on the left. Obituaries Jim S. Starett 12 hrs ago Karen Marie Boudreaux Broussard 13 hrs ago Jerry Dale Stafford 14 hrs ago Sun Weekly Survey How are you planning to vote in the local municipal and school board elections? You voted: Early Voting Election Day Not At All Vote View Results Back Newsletter Signup Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Breaking News Receive email alerts anytime there is breaking news or a severe weather alert. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Crosby head coach/AD resigns Special Olympics: impossible becomes possible College Foundation recognizes scholarship donors GCM moves into fourth with sweep of Ganders City ponders new entertainment center near San Jac Marketplace Wade celebrates '23 Navs, eyes future Goose Creek candidates sound off on teacher quality Use alternate lanes - I-10 bridge over SH 99 April 28 through May 1 Popular BaytownSun Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTerry Wayne ElliottPark sparkles as Phase 1 opensAntonio Rodell ShortBeatrice Francis Stewart-ButlerGoose Creek candidates share visionMcCall named Sheldon ISD lone finalistPolice Beat - April 23, 2023Anne Hughes TarskiConnie Wynette PorterHouston Methodist Baytown Hospital celebrates its 75th anniversary Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Letters to the Editor Letter to the Editor - Correction to Readers Choice Apr 21, 2023 0 Letter To The Editor: Set a new tradition this Easter Apr 3, 2023 0 Letter To The Editor: Loved today’s newspaper Apr 3, 2023 0 Letter To The Editor: Raymond Martin opines on changing one’s gender Apr 3, 2023 0 Digital currency - Letter to the Editor Mar 31, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: Question for the masses Mar 29, 2023 0 Opinion columns Top Classifieds Ads Caregiver wanted 11 am to 4 pm Mon $20 1 hr ago Exp. Optician, Bi-Lingual, small 1 hr ago CITY OF BAYTOWN RFP 23-0535 Baytown 1 hr ago
