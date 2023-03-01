From left: Lee College’s Director of TRiO Student Suppport Services and Black Educational Access and Completion Committee Co-liaison Kelli Emerson, Associate Vice President of Retention and Transition Services and Chief Equity Officer Victoria Marron and Student Support Services Advisor Therrick Lockette.
Lee College hosted its second annual Black-Owned Business Showcase that highlighted vendors spotlighting their products and services on Feb. 23.
Two years ago, Gina Guillory founded the Black Owned Business Alliance in the middle of the pandemic to raise awareness in the community of Black-owned businesses. She connected with 12 people who responded positively to her initiative.
Through this alliance, Guillory has helped a wide range of business owners collaborate and support one another.
Today, the Black Owned Business Alliance has grown into more than 50 businesses and still counting.
“This event was birthed out of Black-Owned Business meetings that members do on a monthly basis for the last couple of years,” said Victoria Marron, associate vice president of retention and transition services and chief equity officer at Lee College.
The Black Educational Access and Completion Committee also helped organize this event not only to uplift, strengthen and bring awareness to the African-American community on campus, but also bring the community into their events.
This event not only focused on different businesses, but information from the Citywide Black History and Heritage exhibit which showcased Black history, culture, modern day inventions and local artists in their presentations.
This year, Lee College showcased 21 vendors who provided something for everyone that attended.
Some of these vendors included GM Bullock Communication, Visualuality Designs, J. Francais and Sweet Jar.
Gladys Mae Bullock, of GM Bullock Communication, is a published poet, educator, motivational speaker and hosts a Start To Experience Progress workshop which helps to promote a new sense of self-awareness and personal growth.
Visualuality Designs offers design and branding consultation and can put a wide range of their designs on different products from business cards to vehicle seat covers.
J. Francais offers many fashionable options of accessories for varsity jackets for sports fans and fashion lovers alike.
Sweet Jar Candles sells an array of different scented candles and wonder wax art, such as bears or strawberries, to go on top of them.
This showcase not only uplifted the community and showcased Baytown’s local Black-owned businesses, it also educated the attendees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.