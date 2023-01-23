United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County hosted a service day on January 16, 2023 in celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.  First observed in 1986, MLK Day is the only federal holiday that is designated as a National Day of Service. This year, your United Way coordinated two projects: Homeless Outreach Packages and a book collection and restocking of 22 Little Free Libraries. 

The MLK service day volunteers created 120 outreach packages. To date, more than 1300 Homeless Outreach Packages have been delivered to local agencies who work directly with homeless individuals. This year-round project gives volunteers an opportunity to make an impact on the lives of those who do not have a guaranteed place to sleep each night by providing warm clothing, hygiene items, and non-perishable food items. The 22 Little Free Libraries located throughout the Baytown area and Chambers County give students and adults access to books through the give-a-book, get-a-book model. United Way relies on the generosity of businesses to host community-wide drives and volunteers to create the homeless packages and stock the libraries.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.