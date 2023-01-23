Windy with thunderstorms, possibly strong this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High around 65F. E winds shifting to SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected..
United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County hosted a service day on January 16, 2023 in celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. First observed in 1986, MLK Day is the only federal holiday that is designated as a National Day of Service. This year, your United Way coordinated two projects: Homeless Outreach Packages and a book collection and restocking of 22 Little Free Libraries.
The MLK service day volunteers created 120 outreach packages. To date, more than 1300 Homeless Outreach Packages have been delivered to local agencies who work directly with homeless individuals. This year-round project gives volunteers an opportunity to make an impact on the lives of those who do not have a guaranteed place to sleep each night by providing warm clothing, hygiene items, and non-perishable food items. The 22 Little Free Libraries located throughout the Baytown area and Chambers County give students and adults access to books through the give-a-book, get-a-book model. United Way relies on the generosity of businesses to host community-wide drives and volunteers to create the homeless packages and stock the libraries.
The MLK service day would not be possible without the generosity of the following partners: Chevron Philips, Texas First Bank, and ONEOK and our year-round sponsors: ExxonMobil Corporation, ONEOK Foundation, Community Resource Credit Union, Houston Methodist – Baytown, Chevron Phillips, The Baytown Sun (Southern Newspapers Inc.), Frost Bank, Lee College, Covestro, Goose Creek CISD, Texas First Bank, and TGS Cedar Port Partners, L.P. Sponsors support the work of United Way through their financial and volunteer support.
If you would like to support either of these year-round programs, please browse the Amazon Wish Lists for items that can be delivered directly to our office.
About United Way of Greater Baytown Area & Chambers County
For more than 75 years, United Way of Greater Baytown Area & Chambers County has served the community, which covers Baytown, Highlands, and Chambers County. With a focus on education, health, financial stability, and basic needs, United Way collaborates and partners with local human service organizations that provide programs tackling community-wide issues.
