United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County is collecting new clothing and hygiene items that will help get students started off on the right foot this school year. New items donated through the Back to School Drive will benefit students in four local school districts as they return to school. Community partners and individuals can help supply students with new underwear, socks, t-shirts, soap and deodorant, shampoo, and so much more.
In June 2022, United Way GBACC launched the Clothing for Kids Closets program, to provide teachers and administrators, students, and families in Goose Creek ISD, Barbers Hill ISD, Anahuac ISD, and East Chambers ISD easy access to new clothing throughout the school year. The point-in-time model provides needed clothing and personal hygiene products at the time of need, allowing students to stay in school, teachers to focus on teaching, and parents to continue their work. Through partnerships with schools and staff in each district, teachers are able to provide help to students in real time, virtually eliminating the consequence of missing class or going home or a parent losing time at work.
“Families should feel confident that their students are taken care of while at school, and not feel the tension of missing work to bring them a new shirt.” said United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County Community Engagement Director, Kaci Pena. “The Clothing for Kids Closets program empowers school staff and teachers to provide help when students need it so that they can continue to learn and their families aren’t missing valuable work time.”
If you wish to donate, you can visit the Amazon Wishlist to select items you wish to give by following this link https://a.co/2VSIlQJ.
Need more information about the Clothing for Kids Closets program? Please call 281-424-5922 or email admin@unitedwaygbacc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.