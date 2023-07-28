The United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County proudly announces its annual Days of Caring taking place on Friday, Oct. 20 and Saturday Oct. 21.
Local human service agencies, schools or community organizations are invited to submit proposals for Days of Caring projects through the United Way website.
Days of Caring is a service event like no other, rallying hundreds of Baytown and Chambers County area volunteers to make improvements throughout our community. More than 600 volunteers mobilized throughout Baytown and Chambers County last year, completing 65 projects.
“Days of Caring is one way United Way works to mobilize volunteers to create community impact.” said United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County’s Chief Executive Officer Melissa Reabold.
“Collaboration with industry partners, local nonprofit organizations and government entities, as well as community volunteers, allows us to create change by lifting our community together. Your United Way is able to support Baytown and Chambers County beyond the scope of grant funding, and volunteers are able to see the ripples of their work for years to come.”
Nonprofit human service organizations, schools and community organizations in the Baytown and Chambers County area are encouraged to apply to have a project completed through the two-day volunteer effort in October.
Projects are reviewed by the steering committee. Projects must meet the outlined criteria for the service event.
It is important to submit project applications early because they are accepted on a first come, first serve basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.