Participants walk in the shoes of individuals that live in or at the edge of poverty

Come meet ALICE who represents the working poor = Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed at the upcoming Poverty Simulation hosted by the United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County. Participants will walk in the shoes of ALICE, individuals that live in or at the edge of poverty and because of this they have tough decisions to make every day. This one-of-a-kind opportunity transports community members into the lives of neighbors and friends who are one decision away from experiencing homelessness. Get a real life look at the resources available in Baytown, and experience what it is like to be ALICE.

