Participants walk in the shoes of individuals that live in or at the edge of poverty
Come meet ALICE who represents the working poor = Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed at the upcoming Poverty Simulation hosted by the United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County. Participants will walk in the shoes of ALICE, individuals that live in or at the edge of poverty and because of this they have tough decisions to make every day. This one-of-a-kind opportunity transports community members into the lives of neighbors and friends who are one decision away from experiencing homelessness. Get a real life look at the resources available in Baytown, and experience what it is like to be ALICE.
“Most often we overlook the depth and gravity of the decisions that individuals who are ALICE make in order to attain the basics of living” said United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County’s Chief Executive Officer Melissa Reabold. “The Poverty Simulation not only gives individuals a glimpse into this world, but also into the importance of local organizations as they work to support individuals as they journey out of poverty toward financial stability.”
United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County seeks to find solutions to real issues impacting the community and advocate for those who are in need. Your United Way is able to identify solutions to community needs and support programs that provide targeted solutions. Through the Poverty Simulation, community members have a first-hand look at the importance of supporting solutions and providing the right services and programs to those experiencing hardship.
Join us on Wednesday, April 26 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Baytown Community Center, 2407 Market Street, for the Poverty Simulation followed by a facilitated conversation about creating impact in our community. This is a free event, but registration is required.
About United Way of Greater Baytown Area & Chambers County
For more than 75 years, United Way of Greater Baytown Area & Chambers County has served the community, which covers Baytown, Highlands and Chambers County. With a focus on education, health, financial stability and basic needs, United Way collaborates and partners with local human service organizations that provide programs tackling community-wide issues.
