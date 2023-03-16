Two shot at motel, one dead By Matt Hollis matt.hollis@baytownsun.com Mar 16, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One person is reported dead and another wounded in a shooting at a Baytown motel, police said.At about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Baytown police officers were dispatched to a motel in the 3400 block of North Alexander about a shooting, Ana Fernandez, Baytown police spokeswoman, said.Once officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a 56-year-old man dead and a 33-year-old woman who appeared to have a non-threatening gunshot wound, Fernandez said.The woman was taken to a Houston hospital by Baytown EMS, Fernandez said.“This case is under investigation,” Fernandez said. “Additional information will be provided as soon as it is available for release.”Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Baytown PoliceDepartment at 281-422-8371 or Baytown Crime Stoppers. You can call or fill out an online form– all anonymously. You will be given a unique code. Call Baytown Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS (8477) or download the P3 Tips app on Apple Store or Google Play. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Criminal Law Computer Science Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Baytown Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Greater Baytown Greater Baytown-March 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Chambers County Weekly Chambers County Weekly To view our latest issue click the image on the left. Obituaries Wiley Winston Gardner 15 hrs ago Mary Sue Reidland Mar 15, 2023 Sun Weekly Survey How do you feel about the Lee College Navigators getting snubbed from the national tournament? You voted: Angry Disappointed Don't care Vote View Results Back Newsletter Signup Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Breaking News Receive email alerts anytime there is breaking news or a severe weather alert. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Second Sculpture Trail to open Two shot at motel, one dead West Baytown Civic Assoc celebrates 35 years with trip to State Capitol Local lady eats worm, survives & smiles 17-5A baseball hits the field Survivor sideliner Claire sidelined for good Voter Education Seminar “Understanding how to vote by Mail-in ballot” Area softball roundup Popular BaytownSun Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEx-Travis assistant principal posts bondHubert “Hu” Williston, MDLee College hoops coach reacts to at-large national tourney bid snubGoose Creek AP arrested for cocaine possessionHistoric church rises again after Harvey's floodsPolice BeatEloy FloresIncorrect info sinks city's sanitation savingsMB backs up homes to clear streetsEnd of Watch – K9 Lenin Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Letters to the Editor Raymond Martin’s opinion - Letter to the Editor Mar 15, 2023 0 Alcohol related boating accidents are 100 percent preventable - Letter to the Editor Mar 15, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: Children, our most valuable treasure Mar 6, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: Open Beaches Act Mar 1, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: I Shed a Tear, Today Updated Mar 1, 2023 0 Letter to the Editor: Raymond Martin’s Opinion Feb 27, 2023 0 Opinion columns Top Classifieds Ads Estate Sale 1021 Kilgore Road 77520 Mar 16, 2023 4711 Katies Creek Sat. 8-2 pm Mar 16, 2023 12322 River Run East Sat. 8-4 Too Mar 16, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.