Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they have recovered the bodies of two children that went missing in the waters of the San Jacinto River near an off-road park.
Thomas Gilliland, HCSO spokesman, said District 3 patrol deputies were dispatched to an “in-progress” call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the Extreme Off Road Park, located at 1927 Gulf Pump Road.
“Upon arrival, units were advised a father was with three children near the water (and) lost sight of two of the children while playing with one of the others,” Gilliland said.
Gilliland added that air support, K-9, and marine units also responded to the scene.
The department’s dive team used a sonar-aided underwater robot to locate the two children, a boy aged 6 and a girl aged 12. Marine units recovered them at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Gilliland said.
“Family members were present and (were) informed at all times of the recovery,” Gilliland said.
Gilliland said the children’s identities would be released from the Institute of Forensic Science.
“The investigation is still ongoing,” Gilliland said.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted about the incident on his Twitter feed.
“It’s a tragic story,” Gonzalez said.
It is not known if the two children were wearing life jackets. In June, a man drowned nearby at the Xtreme Off-Road Park in Crosby after apparently diving into the river to help a woman being pulled from shore by the river’s current. His body was recovered later that day. On Memorial Day, a man drowned near the same location when his ATV crashed, and he went underwater but did not resurface.
Xtreme Off-Road Park officials posted on their Facebook site that the two children who drowned died on the marina side of the water, not their side.
“We want to ask parents to please keep an eye on their children,” the post stated. “The river is already a dangerous place itself, let alone at night and being left alone like these kids were. Sadly, their parents were not there to watch them, this could have been avoided. Condolences to the family.”
